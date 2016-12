03:33 Reported News Briefs Kislev 29, 5777 , 29/12/16 Kislev 29, 5777 , 29/12/16 French Jews rap Liberman remarks on leaving for Israel Read more



CRIF blasts Liberman for calling on Jews to leave France, drawing parallels between the Dreyfus Affair and attempts to push for peace talks. ► ◄ Last Briefs