01:46 Reported News Briefs Kislev 29, 5777 , 29/12/16 Kislev 29, 5777 , 29/12/16 Fire breaks out in building in Jerusalem A fire broke out on Wednesday night in a building on Shmuel HaNavi Street in Jerusalem. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and residents of the building, who had been evacuated from their homes, were allowed to return to them after the building was ventilated.



