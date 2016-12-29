Hotovely: Kerry's formula is impossible

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely responded on Wednesday evening to Secretary of State John Kerry's speech on the Middle East peace process, saying, "The formula proposed by Secretary Kerry is impossible and does not correspond with reality.”

“For 25 years Israel tried similar formulae but instead of peace we got islands of terror. At the end of the day a resolution won't be reached through speeches or unilateral moves at the UN. The Jewish People won't give up its land for a terror state," she added.