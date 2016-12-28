Shomron leader responds to Kerry: His idea are not connected to reality

In response to Secretary of State John Kerry's speech, the chairman of the Shomron Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, said on Wednesday evening, "I would like to congratulate the American people, who chose a different path in the last elections. It is clear to all right-minded people that the outgoing Secretary of State's ideas are not at all connected to reality.”

“The American people have realized this disconnection of the Obama administration, not only in matters of foreign relations, and have chosen a different leadership that will commence in approximately 20 days. I have not the slightest doubt that this will be the dawn of a new era in the U.S. and with regard to American-Israeli relations, which the old administration chose to demolish. I wish John Kerry good luck in his future endeavors, whatever they may be," added Dagan.