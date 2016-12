22:17 Reported News Briefs Kislev 28, 5777 , 28/12/16 Kislev 28, 5777 , 28/12/16 White House: report of meetings with PA officials 'fabrications' Read more



US officials called an Egyptian report that Secretary of State John Kerry met with senior PA official Saeb Erekat before the vote on last week's anti-Israel UN Security Council resolution to coordinate official positions on the resolution "a total fabrication." This is a total fabrication," National Security Council spokesman Ned Price tweeted Wednesday "This meeting never occurred."