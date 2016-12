22:08 Reported News Briefs Kislev 28, 5777 , 28/12/16 Kislev 28, 5777 , 28/12/16 Amir Peretz: I can bring votes from the right wing Read more



In Arutz Sheva interview, Amir Peretz states his that he can bring broader sectors to vote Labor and to adopt left-wing policies. ► ◄ Last Briefs