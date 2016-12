21:33 Reported News Briefs Kislev 28, 5777 , 28/12/16 Kislev 28, 5777 , 28/12/16 NJ synagogues seek help in welcoming Syrian refugees Read more



Three synagogues in New Jersey are seeking help in resettling a Syrian refugee family. In a Facebook post to members of the South Orange and Maplewood communities, the congregations announced that they are partnering with Church World Services,, the Village Green reported Tuesday.