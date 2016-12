20:55 Reported News Briefs Kislev 28, 5777 , 28/12/16 Kislev 28, 5777 , 28/12/16 Hundreds join Hanukkah protest UN bias against Israel at Hague Read more



Hundreds of Jews and Christians gathered outside the seat of the U.N. international court for a Hanukkah event that they said was also a protest against anti-Israel bias. ► ◄ Last Briefs