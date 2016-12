20:38 Reported News Briefs Kislev 28, 5777 , 28/12/16 Kislev 28, 5777 , 28/12/16 PM: Kerry's speech biased like the UN Read more



Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu criticized Secretary of State John Kerry's speech on the peace process Wednesday, calling the speech "skewed" and "obsessive." "Like the Security Council resolution that Secretary Kerry advanced in the UN, his speech tonight was skewed against Israel," a statement from Netanyahu's office said.