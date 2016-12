20:20 Reported News Briefs Kislev 28, 5777 , 28/12/16 Kislev 28, 5777 , 28/12/16 Herzog: Kerry a 'true fried' of Israel Read more



Knesset Opposition Leader Isaac Herzog (Zionist Union) praised US Secretary of State John Kerry following Kerry's speech blasting Israeli 'settlement construction' as harmful to the peace process. Herzog tweeted: "John Kerry has always been a great friend of Israel and will always be. His speech expresses true concerns about Israels well-being & future." ► ◄ Last Briefs