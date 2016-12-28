Officials in Chile relied on Israeli technology in ordering a mass evacuation following, a 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck the country Sunday. No fatalities were reported immediately following the temblor.
|
19:13
Reported
News Briefs Kislev 28, 5777 , 28/12/16
Israeli technology saves lives in Chile earthquake
