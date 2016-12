17:53 Reported News Briefs Kislev 28, 5777 , 28/12/16 Kislev 28, 5777 , 28/12/16 'Obama and Ghattas both aided the terrorists' Read more



MK Oren Hazan compared US President Barack Obama to Joint Arab List MK Basel Ghattas Wednesday, saying that both of them provided aid to terrorists. "One of them helped terrorists smuggle phones. The other helped the terrorists at the UN." Hazan said during the Knesset debate on the Flag Law. ► ◄ Last Briefs