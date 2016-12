French MP Meir Habib called his country's holding of a peace conference next month to which neither Israel nor the Palestinian Authority were invited to be a "disgrace" and said that the purpose of the conference is to force Israel back to the 1949 armistice lines.

"This conference is a disgrace. It isn't a peace conference. It's an international disgrace. President Obama failed a thousand percent in everything he did in the Middle East." Habib, who is Jewish, told Arutz Sheva