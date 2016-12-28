3 terrorists suspected of planning an attack on New Year's Eve was arrested in Toulouse, France and taken in for investigation.
Europe is on high alert against attacks during the New Year's period.
|
14:39
Reported
News BriefsKislev 28, 5777 , 28/12/16
3 terrorists planning attack arrested in Toulouse
3 terrorists suspected of planning an attack on New Year's Eve was arrested in Toulouse, France and taken in for investigation.
Europe is on high alert against attacks during the New Year's period.
Last Briefs