Bill for independent Arab education rejected The Knesset rejected today a bill proposed by MK Jamal Zahalka (Arab Joint List) that sought to establish an independent Arab school system - in which Arabic would be the spoken language, and educational content, teachers, and overseers would be independent from the larger educational framework of the State and distinctly "Arab" in nature.



