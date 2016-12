13:59 Reported News Briefs Kislev 28, 5777 , 28/12/16 Kislev 28, 5777 , 28/12/16 Bill against foreign-funded NGOs passes prelim. reading The Knesset passed in preliminary reading a bill proposed by MK Amir Ohana (Likud) which seeks to cancel the possibility of fulfilling national service requirements with NGOs primarily funded by foreign governments, such as B'tselem. The bill passed 49-29.



► ◄ Last Briefs