Hamas terrorist who crossed into Israel arrested

It has been cleared for publication that a Hamas terrorist was arrested after he crossed the border into Israel.

Upon Shin Bet and Police investigations, it was revealed that the terrorist, Balal Razana,24, from Gaza, was a commander in the military arm of Hamas, and within this context was involved in, among other things, sniper training, armed guarding and the digging of tunnels.

The terrorist provided insight upon investigation concerning Hamas' tunnel-digging activity and methods.

In addition, he revealed that, during Operation Protective Edge, senior Hamas officials had hidden in a Gaza hospital and had engaged in warfare from there.