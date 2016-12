13:18 Reported News Briefs Kislev 28, 5777 , 28/12/16 Kislev 28, 5777 , 28/12/16 20 Lone Soldiers Make Aliyah on Hanukkah Read more



72 Olim landed at Ben Gurion Airport this morning, including 20 future Lone Soldiers - ‘present-day Maccabees.’ ► ◄ Last Briefs