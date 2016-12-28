MK Katz: 'The driver is reponsible' for road accidents

Minister of Transportation Yisrael Katz spoke with Army Radio about the number of deaths from car accidents.

"There upward and downward trends," Katz said. "We're dealing with it. Since I took the position in 2009 there is a 30% downward trend in number of deaths from accidents," he said.

"The driver is responsible, he's the one sitting at the wheel. There are modern distractions and wild driving [...] We see what happens, for example in the Arab sector. Last year, 35% of those who died in car accidents were from the Arab sector."