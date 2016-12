11:44 Reported News Briefs Kislev 28, 5777 , 28/12/16 Kislev 28, 5777 , 28/12/16 Meeting for J'lem building permits cancelled The Jerusalem local council cancelled the deliberations regarding building permits for some 174 housing units in Ramat Shlomo and 216 units in Ramot in Jerusalem.



► ◄ Last Briefs