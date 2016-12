10:45 Reported News Briefs Kislev 28, 5777 , 28/12/16 Kislev 28, 5777 , 28/12/16 Yesha Council member: Kerry is a liar, he's not saying the truth Read more



Efrat mayor says Kerry is looking to make headlines, needs to stop fantasizing about Israel's nightmares. ► ◄ Last Briefs