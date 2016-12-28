Several wounded in blast in Kabul

A number of persons were wounded in an explosion this morning in Kabul, Afghanistan.
The blast was reportedly aimed at an Afghani parliament member.
The number of wounded is unknown. Likewise, it is unknown if people were killed in the blast.
