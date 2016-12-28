Egyptian report: Erekat and Kerry coordinated UN vote

The online site of an Egyptian newspaper published the protocol of meetings which reportedly took place between the Palestinian delegation and senior US officials about 10 days before the anti-Israel UN vote.

According to the report, the American side included Secretary of State John Kerry and National Security Advisor Susan Rice, while the Palestinian side included Saeb Erekat.

It was also reported that Kerry and Rice told the Palestinians that they were ready to coordinate with them at the Security Council in proposing a resolution that would be balanced.

At the same meeting, the two American officials attacked PM Netanyahu, and blamed him for harming the "Two-State Solution."