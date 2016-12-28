Kerry to respond to Israeli claims on UN vote

Secretary of State John Kerry will respond in his speech on Wednesday to Israel’s claims that the U.S. was behind last week’s anti-Israel resolution at the UN Security Council, a senior State Department official told reporters on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

The speech will focus on Kerry’s vision for solving the Israeli-Palestinian Authority (PA) conflict, but the official also said that it would address what he said are "misleading" accusations by Israeli officials that the Obama administration drafted and forced the resolution to a vote.