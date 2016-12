In the aftermath of the truck terrorist attack in Berlin last week that claimed 12 lives, question marks are mounting as to the German people's will to defeat Muslim terrorism.

University of Paris Professor Dr. Guy Millière, author of 27 books on France and Europe, writes this week that German Chancellor Angela Merkel placed white roses at the scene of the attack, together with thousands of other Germans – but that "anger and the will to combat the threat remained largely absent."