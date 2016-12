03:14 Reported News Briefs Kislev 28, 5777 , 28/12/16 Kislev 28, 5777 , 28/12/16 Erdogan: The United States backs ISIS Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday accused the West of backing "terror groups" operating in Syria, including Islamic State (ISIS) jihadists. At least 37 Turkish soldiers have died in Turkey's major incursion inside Syria since it was launched in August to back pro-Ankara Syrian fighters battling ISIS and Kurdish militia. Read more



