Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud) on Tuesday night described as “pathetic” the speech that U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will give on Wednesday on how to achieve Israel-Palestinian Authority (PA) peace.

"It’s very unfortunate that the Obama administration, which was wrong throughout the years with all the steps it took in the Middle East, is now trying to ensure that this chaos will remain even after its term in office concludes," said Erdan.