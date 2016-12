01:33 Reported News Briefs Kislev 28, 5777 , 28/12/16 Kislev 28, 5777 , 28/12/16 King of Bahrain hosts Hanukkah ceremony Read more



Video of Jews and Arabs dancing at Bahrain Hanukkah party circulated the web today. ILTV looked into the details of the event. ► ◄ Last Briefs