01:14 Reported News Briefs Kislev 28, 5777 , 28/12/16 Kislev 28, 5777 , 28/12/16 'The hands are the hands of America' Read more



A special thanks to outgoing President Obama and all our dear friends at the United Nations - for reminding us what Hanukkah is all about. ► ◄ Last Briefs