Trump Tower temporarily evacuated

New York police temporarily evacuated a portion of Trump Tower in New York City on Tuesday after a suspicious package later deemed to be harmless was found inside the building.

The incident took place just before 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, when the NYPD said a backpack was found in a public space area in the Fifth Avenue building. Officers cleared parts of the building while investigators went into see what was in the bag.

A short time later, the NYPD determined the package was safe and was filled with children's toys. An "all clear" has been given.