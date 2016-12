22:09 Reported News Briefs Kislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16 Kislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16 Carrie Fisher, Princess Leia of ‘Star Wars’ fame, dies at 60 Read more



Carrie Fisher, the actress best known for playing Princess Leia in the original “Star Wars” films, died days after suffering a heart attack on an airplane. She was 60. Fisher’s family spokesman Simon Halls confirmed to multiple publications that she passed away Tuesday morning. ► ◄ Last Briefs