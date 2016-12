21:39 Reported News Briefs Kislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16 Kislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16 Abbas 'euphoric' over passage of anti-Israel UN resolution Read more



Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas reacted with “near-euphoria” to the passage of UN Security Council Resolution 2334, which declared all Jewish presence over the 1940 armistice lines to be 'illegal,' the Hebrew website nrg reported Tuesday. According to nrg, Abbas expressed hope that the resolution and the upcoming Paris peace conference could be used to end all Jewish "settlements" in Judea, Samaria, and eastern Jerusalem. ► ◄ Last Briefs