Kislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16
France rejects comparison of peace conference to Dreyfus trial



France rejected the Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman's comparison of next month's Middle East peace summit in Paris to the anti-Semitic Dreyfus trial. French Foreign Ministry officials said Monday that the Jan. 15 meeting was being held to "re-affirm" the international community's commitment to a two-state solution.