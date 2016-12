20:35 Reported News Briefs Kislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16 Kislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16 Southern California Chabad center vandalized Read more



A Chabad center in the Southern California city of Santa Monica was vandalized on the first day of Hanukkah. Feces and rice were smeared on the window of the Living Torah Center on Wilshire Boulevard either late Saturday night or early Sunday, according to media reports. Rabbi Boruch Rabinowitz discovered the defacement when he opened the center at about 8 a.m. Sunday. ► ◄ Last Briefs