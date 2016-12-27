20:29 Reported News Briefs Kislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16 Kislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16 Rabbi Riskin: The UN is a group of hypocrites Read more



Rabbi Shlomo Riskin, the Rabbi of Efrat and Head of the Ohr Torah Stone network of educational institutions, said that Israel should ignore the UN Security Council resolution. "It is essentially all lies and there is no justice here. Obama got angry at our Prime Minister who did exactly what he should have done against Iran. All the money now going to Iran is going to terror. The UN is a gang of hypocrites and I don't believe justice exists among them, or that Obama has justice in mind. I therefore don't believe that we need to be obligated by such resolutions and I think we need to do what w