19:45 Reported News Briefs Kislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16 Kislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16 Vandals damage Arizona synagogue menorah and Holocaust memorial



A large menorah and a Holocaust memorial were damaged at a synagogue in Sun City, Arizona. The attack on Temple Beth Shalom is being investigated by the local sheriff’s office, though it has not been classified a hate crime, local media is reporting. The damage was discovered on Sunday morning, the first day of Hanukkah. The synagogue had celebrated a bar mitzvah the day before, the NBC affiliate Channel 12 News reported. ► ◄ Last Briefs