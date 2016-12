19:01 Reported News Briefs Kislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16 Kislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16 Assemblyman Hikind: Obama is a hero to the terrorists Read more



New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind blasted President Barck Obama for allowing the passage of an anti-Israel resolution at the UN Security Council last week. "He is now clearly the hero of the terrorists. Of Hamas. Of Hezbollah. That's what our president in the United States is." Hikind told Arutz Sheva