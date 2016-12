18:35 Reported News Briefs Kislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16 Kislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16 Lapid: My father is rolling over in his grave Read more



Yesh Atid Part Chairman Yair Lapid said that his father, Tommy Lapid, would be rolling over in his grave Tuesday following reports that the Israeli ambassador to the UN was absent during votes on the collecting of evidence of war crimes in Syria at the UN. "If he was alive, he'd be 85." Lapid wrote on his Facebook page to mark his father's birthday. "I often wonder what he would think about what is happening now in Israel, but there are days, like today when [the answer] just screams out at me."