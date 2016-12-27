18:10 Reported News Briefs Kislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16 Kislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16 Lod Municipality petitions Supreme Court: Appoint rabbi Read more



The Lod Municipality petitioned the Supreme Court against Religious Affairs Minister David Azulai, requesting a court order instructing the Minister to present his justification for withholding appointment of two rabbis to the city, in contravention of regulations for Jewish religious needs and of good government. According to the petition, prepared by attorney Ofer Shapir, Lud has been without an official rabbi for more than a year, since the Sefardi rabbi of the city passed away in 2015, and the Ashkenazi rabbi retired.