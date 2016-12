17:24 Reported News Briefs Kislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16 Kislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16 Watch: Obama one of worst foreign policy presidents ever Read more



Liberal attorney Alan Dershowitz said that President Obama would go down in history "as one of the worst foreign policy presidents ever" on Fox News' 'Fox and Friends' program Monday morning. Dershowitz blasted the President's decision to allow the UN Security Council to pass an anti-Israel resolution condemning all Jewish presence over the 1949 armistice lines as illegal last week. ► ◄ Last Briefs