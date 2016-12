16:45 Reported News Briefs Kislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16 Kislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16 6-foot-tall, 100-pound menorah stolen from San Francisco park Read more



A six-foot tall, 100 pound menorah was stolen from a park in San Francisco. The menorah, which is owned by the local Chabad, had been installed in San Francisco’s Washington Square Park two weeks ago, the San Francisco Gate reported. It was reported stolen on Sunday, and had been lit on Saturday night. ► ◄ Last Briefs