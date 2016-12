16:41 Reported News Briefs Kislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16 Kislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16 Kahlon criticizes Netanyahu on housing crisis Read more



Finance Minister Moshe Kachlon criticized Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's remarks yesterday about the housing market at a ceremony to welcome workers to the local council. "Yesterday, the Prime Minister said 'Go forth and buy apartments and everything will be fine'. I wish each and every one of you two apartments. I also want people to buy housing at reasonable prices. Therefore, we are working to lower prices so that people will buy apartments," Kachlon said