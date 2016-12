16:25 Reported News Briefs Kislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16 Kislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16 Former ambassador: Obama obsesses about Israel while Syrians die Read more



Former Israeli Ambassador to the US Danny Alayon accused the Obama Administration of obsessing over Israel while ignoring humanitarian crises and massacres elsewhere in the region. Speaking to Fox News, Ayalon said: “Imagine that just a day before Christmas Eve and Hanukkah, President Obama was busy not trying to help innocent Syrians who are getting murdered in Aleppo, or dealing with the emergency humanitarian crisis, but instead was working to undermine Israel.” ► ◄ Last Briefs