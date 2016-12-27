16:10 Reported News Briefs Kislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16 Kislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16 Rabbi rips Obama for UN vote at National Menorah Lighting Read more



The rabbi leading the National Menorah Lighting ceremony in Washington DC Sunday criticized President Barack Obama for allowing the passage of an anti-Israel resolution at the UN Security Council, the Washington Examiner reported. "I know that some of us are so sad at what happened there with regard to Israel," Rabbi Levi Shemtov, an executive at the American Friends of Lubavitch, said of the UN vote. "We must remember that the way to counter any darkness, any disappointment is not with harsh rhetoric, not with anger, but when we create light, the darkness dissipates." he said.