GSS and police forces uncovered a terror cell that had been planning an attack against IDF soldiers in the Negev area. The cell members are Israeli Arabs.

Two of the cell, Machmad Matzri, 37 from Beer Sheva, and Abdallah abu Ayash, 26, from Kassifa, are being held by the GSS.

A third Israeli citizen involved in planning the attack is a resident of Qalansua.

In addition, three more Israeli citizens from the south have been brought in for investigation for suspected weapons transfers to the cell.