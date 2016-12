The police will ask a court to send Member of Knesset Basel Ghattas (Joint Arab List) to 45 days of house arrest as they continue their investigation into allegations he smuggled cellular phones to security prisoners and passed notes between prisons.

Earlier on Tuesday, police said they would not seek to keep him in custody. On Monday, the Rishon Letzion Magistrates Court extended remand from Thursday's arrest by one day. The police had requested four days.