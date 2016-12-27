Petition: Female representation on religious councils

A petition has been submitted to the Supreme Court, demanding that the religious-services minister and the attorney general take the appropriate steps to give women proportional representation on religious councils, according to Kol Yisrael government radio.

The petition says the attorney general issued instructions half a year ago for at least a third of each council be women. It seeks to appoint two women to replace two men who quit their seats on the Kiryat Gat religious council, which currently has one woman and eight men.