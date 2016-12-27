Officials of the Mount Hermon recreational site announced, Tuesday, that the site will re-open to visitors on Wednesday.
The site is not yet open for skiing. Opening of other facilities will depend on weather conditions and the pace of snow removal.
|
14:31
Reported
News BriefsKislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16
Hermon to re-open on Wednesday
