  Kislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16

Hermon to re-open on Wednesday

Officials of the Mount Hermon recreational site announced, Tuesday, that the site will re-open to visitors on Wednesday.

The site is not yet open for skiing. Opening of other facilities will depend on weather conditions and the pace of snow removal.



