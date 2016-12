14:21 Reported News Briefs Kislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16 Kislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16 Sharansky: Reform Jewry the 'final defense' before assimilation Read more



The Jewish Agency Chairman, among those spearheading the "Kotel plan" for mixed-gender prayer, calls for greater openness towards Reform Jews. ► ◄ Last Briefs