With international financial markets returning from the holiday weekend, Israel is believed to have purchased an estimated $300 million in an attempt to strengthen the dollar against the shekel, according to Kol Yisrael government radio. The Bank says the shekel's rise against the greenback has had a negative impact on Israeli exports.

The American currency was fixed on Friday at NIS 3.819. Early Tuesday afternoon, the rate stood at 3.85 shekels to the dollar.